TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.96. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$21.54 and a 12 month high of C$47.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.57%.

About Dream Unlimited (Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.