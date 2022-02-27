Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

