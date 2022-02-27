High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

HLF stock opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$12.49 and a one year high of C$15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

