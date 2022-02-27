Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MEG opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.
In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.
About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.