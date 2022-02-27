Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEG opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

