Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

NYSE RIO opened at $77.96 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

