Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn $49.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $47.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $91.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,376.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

