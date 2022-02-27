The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NYSE:TD opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.