Research Analysts Offer Predictions for John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

