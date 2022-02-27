Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toast traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.10. 13,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,446,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

