Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

