Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
NGS stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.97.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
