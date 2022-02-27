Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NGS stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

