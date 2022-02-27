Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Set to Split on Friday, March 11th

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

