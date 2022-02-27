Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.61.

BLX stock opened at C$35.71 on Friday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

