Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

