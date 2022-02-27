Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

PUM stock opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. Puma has a 1-year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

