NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Head to Head Comparison

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -27.65% -17.86% -15.29% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and AIT Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 3.50 -$2.28 million ($0.42) -10.31 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.85

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats AIT Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About AIT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

