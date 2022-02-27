Oak Street Health (OSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Oak Street Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

