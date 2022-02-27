Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,999. Dana has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Dana alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.57.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.