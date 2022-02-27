Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and The Competition

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT – Get Rating) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hut 8 Mining
|$32.15 million
|$14.21 million
|13.67
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|$981.87 million
|$2.90 million
|-11.36
Profitability
This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hut 8 Mining
|50.27%
|10.22%
|9.62%
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|-37.64%
|-1,517.47%
|-9.36%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hut 8 Mining
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Hut 8 Mining Competitors
|711
|3294
|5076
|96
|2.50
Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Hut 8 Mining beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.