Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.93) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.96 ($14.72).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €11.45 ($13.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €8.38 ($9.52) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.86.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

