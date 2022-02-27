Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Noodles & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

