PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after buying an additional 152,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.