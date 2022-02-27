Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.24 ($53.68).

ETR DUE opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

