HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.91 ($99.90).

ETR:HFG opened at €47.21 ($53.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.14. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

