Analysts Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.