Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of BAS opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

