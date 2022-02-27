Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $10.10. Paramount Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 207,842 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.