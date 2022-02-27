KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 382948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.