KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 382948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

