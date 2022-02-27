Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($26.14).

AIXA opened at €19.35 ($21.98) on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

