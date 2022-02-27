John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Sets New 52-Week High at $605.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 573.82 ($7.80), with a volume of 6515158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.83).

MNZS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £529.36 million and a PE ratio of -13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

