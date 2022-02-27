Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

PODD stock opened at $262.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.