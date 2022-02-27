SVB Leerink Weighs in on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.