SVB Leerink Weighs in on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

