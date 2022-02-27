Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STLC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.06.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$36.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$23.73 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

