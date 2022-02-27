Raymond James Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.88.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$814.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.02.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

