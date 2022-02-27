Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.11.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,040 shares of company stock worth $319,102.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.