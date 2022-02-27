Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. Eos Energy Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,912. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 131.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 62,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,006.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.