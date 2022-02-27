22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 154.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 531.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

