NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

