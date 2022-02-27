NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
