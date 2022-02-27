InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,877.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $71.32 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

