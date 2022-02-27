EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.