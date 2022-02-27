Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. Viasat has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viasat by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

