RocketLab (RKLB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect RocketLab to post earnings of -0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.45 on Friday. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RocketLab by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,685 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.00.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

