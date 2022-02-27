StockNews.com Downgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

OFS stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

