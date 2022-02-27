StockNews.com Downgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
OFS stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.