Wedbush Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.