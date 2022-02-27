WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Head-To-Head Comparison

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group -13.00% -15.25% -5.10%

Risk & Volatility

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $117.40 million 1.91 -$23.17 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.32) -6.03

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats Great Elm Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor related products and services segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.