Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) versus Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Critical Contrast

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and Becton, Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.84 $2.09 billion $5.78 47.18

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paragon 28 and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 1 0 2.20

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.59%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $276.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Paragon 28 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

