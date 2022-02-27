Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

