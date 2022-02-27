Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.89) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

ESPR stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,579,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

