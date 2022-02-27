Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

