Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

